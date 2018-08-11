GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah Call on Ailing Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS on June 11 with kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and urine output on the lower side.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2018, 10:32 PM IST
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah Call on Ailing Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS
File photo of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president Amit Shah visited AIIMS on Saturday evening to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute.

Shah visited AIIMS around 6.30 pm and Singh reached there around 8.15 pm to enquire about Vajpayee's health condition, a source at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said.

There was no official update on Vajpayee's health condition.

Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and urine output on the lower side.

The 93-year-old BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
