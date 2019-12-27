Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajnath Singh Cancels Visit to Private Varsity after 'Pro Hindu' Outfits' Objections

On Thursday, a controversy erupted over the varsity's decision to confer an honorary doctorate on Vairamuthu at the convocation ceremony on Saturday, which was scheduled to be attended by Singh.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajnath Singh Cancels Visit to Private Varsity after 'Pro Hindu' Outfits' Objections
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Chennai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has cancelled his participation in a convocation ceremony at a private university here on Saturday, after 'pro-Hindu' outfits objected to the university's decision to confer honorary doctorate on noted Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu.

According to BJP spokesperson S G Suryah, Singh has "cancelled" his visit, "honouring the sentiments of Tamils & Tamil Nadu."

"Honouring the sentiments of Tamils & Tamil Nadu, we are hearing that the Hon. Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji has cancelled his visit to confer Doctorate to #Vairamuthu," he said on his Twitter page.

He thanked Singh and the BJP for honouring the sentiments of Tamil people and the BJP cadre.

Sources in the airport also said the Defence Minister has cancelled his visit to the city. The private university, however, could not be reached for a comment.

On Thursday, a controversy erupted over the varsity's decision to confer an honorary doctorate on Vairamuthu at the convocation ceremony on Saturday, which was scheduled to be attended by Singh.

Two Hindu outfits opposed the move and announced black flag protests outside the University at suburban Kattankulathur.

Hindu Makkal Katchi and the Hindu Munnani announced the protest, with the latter saying it would stage the demo against Singh also.

The Hindu Munnani alleged Vairamuthu had earlier made some controversial remarks about woman Vaishnavite saint Andal, following which protests had erupted against the national award winning lyricist. Police complaints were also filed against him.

Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath alleged that Vairamuthu had faced sexual harassment charges in the past. Vairamuthu had denied the allegations against him.

He had also denied making objectionable remarks against Andal, even as he had expressed regret.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram