Rajnath Singh, CM Adityanath Hail HAL’s New Covid-19 Care Hospital in UP's Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited HAL Covid Care Hospital set up under HAL’s Corporate Social Responsibility at the Haj House in Lucknow and appreciated the facilities and services provided for the Covid-19 patients in a short period.

The 255-bedded Covid-19 Care Hospital handed over to the State authorities by HAL is now open to patients. This facility includes 130 beds with oxygen support, 100 with High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) and 25 with ventilators.

The hospital will be managed by the UP government through Care India, an NGO and charity organisation. Technical support is being provided by HAL.

लखनऊ में एचएएल और उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के संयुक्त प्रयास से निर्मित ‘कोविड हॉस्पिटल’ में पहुँच कर वहाँ मौजूद सुविधाओं और अन्य व्यवस्थाओं को देखा। इस हॉस्पिटल में कोरोना से पीड़ित मरीज़ों का उपचार होगा। इसे तैयार करने में प्रदेश सरकार और एचएएल की भूमिका की मैं सराहना करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/mpBVxYCtCT— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 11, 2021

HAL was instrumental in procurement, installation and commissioning of the infrastructure and will ensure maintenance and servicing of the X-Ray machines, nebulisers, oxy-meters, wheelchair, stretchers, BP monitors, multipara display monitors for ICU beds, CCTV monitoring system, ECG machine, biochemistry analyzer, incubator, serum electrolyte analyzer, cell counter, etc.

The UP government will involve itself in hospital operations and management through Care India with a focus on medicine availability, hospital consumables, logistic and management of oxygen refilling.

Earlier, an MoU in this connection was signed between Sanjay Kumar Garg, General Manager, HAL, Lucknow and Sanjay Bhatnagar, Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow in the presence of the District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash. Rakesh Mishra, Chief of Projects (CoP), HAL and other senior officials from HAL Lucknow and the UP government were also present.

