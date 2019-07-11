Take the pledge to vote

Rajnath Singh, DRDO Chief Discuss Forming Task Force to Avoid Ammo Accidents

The Defence Ministry tweeted saying that DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy had called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to form a task force aimed at checking accidents in ammunition depots.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 7:38 AM IST
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday discussed formation of a task force for finding ways to avoid accidents in ammunition depots.

"Secretary, Dept of Defence R&D and Chairman @DRDO_India Dr G Satheesh Reddy called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh to constitute a task force of experts for evolving methodology to avoid ammunition accidents, in New Delhi, today (sic)," a Defence Ministry tweet read.

A massive blast at an ammunition depot in Maharashtra's Pulgaon in 2017 had killed at least 19 Army personnel.

Over 19,325 defective anti-tank mines had exploded primarily due to leakage of explosives from some of the mines stored at the Central Ammunition Depot in Pulgaon.

