Rajnath Singh Holds Meeting With Top IAF Commanders to Review Regional Security Scenario
The commanders will be deliberating extensively on the need for focusing IAF's capability in the field of space, cyber, artificial intelligence and drone technology, the officials said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference in Delhi.
New Delhi: Top commanders of the Indian Air Force on Monday brainstormed over the evolving security scenario in India's neighbourhood and explored ways to further bolster the country's aerial prowess, officials said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the inaugural session of the conference. The commanders will be deliberating extensively on the need for focusing IAF's capability in the field of space, cyber, artificial intelligence and drone technology, the officials said.
