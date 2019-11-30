Rajnath Singh Holds Talks With Japanese Counterpart Taro Kono, Discusses Security in Indo-Pacific Region

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on a range of strategic issues including the evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting took place ahead of the first edition of defence and foreign ministerial talks between the two countries.

Officials said Singh and Kono deliberated on key facets of Indo-Japan defence and security cooperation as well as reviewed the evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region.

Both India and Japan have been pushing for formulating a broad and comprehensive approach for the Indo-Pacific for regional peace, prosperity and stability.

China has been fast expanding military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific, triggering concern in various countries of the region and beyond.

In the Singh-Kono meeting, both sides also decided to further ramp up maritime security cooperation.

India, Japan and the US have been part of the annual Malabar maritime exercise which is aimed at achieving greater inter-operability among the navies of the three countries.

The two ministers also deliberated on deepening ties in development of weapons and military hardware under the technology transfer framework, officials said.

In reflection of their growing congruence in defence ties, the two strategic partners have already decided to go for joint development of military platforms.

The two sides were also learnt to have deliberated on the long-pending issue of supply of the US-2 amphibious aircraft by Japan to India.

