Rajnath Singh Holds Telephonic Conversation with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper over Iran Tensions

Rajnath Singh is said to have conveyed to US Defence Secretary Mark Esper India's stakes and interests in the Gulf region and how concerned New Delhi is over the escalating tension there.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 8:46 PM IST
Rajnath Singh Holds Telephonic Conversation with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper over Iran Tensions
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper during which they discussed the evolving security situation in the Gulf region.

Officials said Singh conveyed to Esper India's stakes and interests in the Gulf region and how concerned New Delhi is over the escalating tension there. "We expressed firm resolve to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation. He (Esper) also briefed me about the recent developments in the Gulf Region. I shared India's concerns and interests in the region," Singh tweeted.

