Rajnath Singh Holds Telephonic Conversation with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper over Iran Tensions
Rajnath Singh is said to have conveyed to US Defence Secretary Mark Esper India's stakes and interests in the Gulf region and how concerned New Delhi is over the escalating tension there.
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper during which they discussed the evolving security situation in the Gulf region.
Officials said Singh conveyed to Esper India's stakes and interests in the Gulf region and how concerned New Delhi is over the escalating tension there. "We expressed firm resolve to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation. He (Esper) also briefed me about the recent developments in the Gulf Region. I shared India's concerns and interests in the region," Singh tweeted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dog Wears Helmet While Riding on Motorcycle and Internet Cannot Keep Calm About it
- Why Bigg Boss 13 is a Sheer Endorsement of Abusive Behaviour, Violence and Toxic Masculinity
- First look of James Cameron's Avatar 2 Out, Makes it Worth the Wait
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update Season 11 Complete Patch Notes
- Fossil Habitually Announces MANY New Smartwatches, But Why Would You Buy Any of Them?