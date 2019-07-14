Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rajnath Singh Ignites 'Victory Flame' at 20th Anniversary of 'Operation Vijay'

According to the Army, the 'victory flame' will be carried by a team of motorcyclists over 11 towns and cities to finally merge with the eternal flame at Kargil War Memorial, Dras.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajnath Singh Ignites 'Victory Flame' at 20th Anniversary of 'Operation Vijay'
New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the flag off ceremony of the Victory Flame which will reach Drass on Vijay Diwas, at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Commemorating the 20th anniversary of 'Operation Vijay', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday ignited a 'victory flame' from the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

According to the Army, the 'victory flame' will be carried by a team of motorcyclists over 11 towns and cities to finally merge with the eternal flame at Kargil War Memorial, Dras. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to honour those who laid down their lives during the Kargil War.

Singh and Army chief General Bipin Rawat paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the National War Memorial here.

"I pay homage to Army jawans who sacrificed their lives while securing the country's borders. I also offer sincere condolences and respect to their families," Singh told reporters. A number of events have been planned by the Army in Delhi and Dras in Jammu and Kashmir to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War.

The torch relay team will conduct educational and patriotic talks and will interact with the prominent personalities and students in various educational institutes.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram