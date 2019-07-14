Rajnath Singh Ignites 'Victory Flame' at 20th Anniversary of 'Operation Vijay'
According to the Army, the 'victory flame' will be carried by a team of motorcyclists over 11 towns and cities to finally merge with the eternal flame at Kargil War Memorial, Dras.
New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the flag off ceremony of the Victory Flame which will reach Drass on Vijay Diwas, at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Commemorating the 20th anniversary of 'Operation Vijay', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday ignited a 'victory flame' from the National War Memorial in New Delhi.
According to the Army, the 'victory flame' will be carried by a team of motorcyclists over 11 towns and cities to finally merge with the eternal flame at Kargil War Memorial, Dras. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to honour those who laid down their lives during the Kargil War.
Singh and Army chief General Bipin Rawat paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the National War Memorial here.
"I pay homage to Army jawans who sacrificed their lives while securing the country's borders. I also offer sincere condolences and respect to their families," Singh told reporters. A number of events have been planned by the Army in Delhi and Dras in Jammu and Kashmir to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War.
The torch relay team will conduct educational and patriotic talks and will interact with the prominent personalities and students in various educational institutes.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super 30 Box Office Day 2: Hrithik Roshan Film Shows Growth Spurt, Earns Rs 30 Crores
- Yes We Kane! Why Indians Are Rooting For New Zealand to Defeat England in World Cup Final
- This Modified Hyundai Creta Named 'Archer' Grabs Eyes and Costs Less
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Colour at Rs 32,999 Will go on Sale For The First Time
- Watch Where You Going: Arjun Kapoor Trolls Katrina Kaif as She Poses Beside Pillar