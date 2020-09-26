Rajnath Singh Launches Book ‘A Bouquet of Flowers’ by Author Dr Krishna Sakshena

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday launched ‘A bouquet of flowers’, a book written by author Dr Krishna Saksena, at his residence in Delhi. Saksena, 92, a retired English professor, was the first woman to get a PhD from Lucknow in the year 1955.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “We have often heard there is no age limit to learning and writing, and if anybody has lived this quote in spirit and in letter, it is Dr. Krishna Saksena. With her book, Dr. Saksena has proved that age is just a number. And I can say with complete faith that in her book one shall find morals spread across three generations that are relevant till date. The most inspiring aspect about Dr. Krishna Saksena is that she continues to write out of passion even at this age. Her life continues to be as inspiring as her books."

Meanwhile, speaking about her 9th book, Dr. Saksena said, “The book has been designed to allow the readers to travel their own journey and arrive at their own very personal realisation and be inspired by it. I hope the readers enjoy the book and relate with it.”

Through this book, Dr. Saksena, presents a series of anecdotes that allow the reader to extract the moral of the stories, rather than a didactic imposition of her views. Rather than push the reader down a path she allows the reader to guide themselves as they contemplate the essence of each of the anecdotes she has selected for them.