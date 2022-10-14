CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rajnath Singh Launches Website That Enables Citizens to Contribute to Welfare Fund for Martyrs' Families

PTI

Last Updated: October 14, 2022, 21:13 IST

Delhi, India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo: PTI)

The portal -- 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' (MBKS) was launched during a function at the National War Memorial complex here.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a website that will enable citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF).

AFBCWF is a tri-service fund, which is utilised for grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia to the families of our soldiers, sailors and airmen who lay down their lives or get grievously injured in active military operations, a senior Army official said.

The portal — ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ (MBKS) was launched during a function at the National War Memorial complex here. Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, in his address, said in the face of challenges, all the three services of the armed forces have performed their duty diligently.

“And, soldiers are the base of this glorious tradition,” he said. “This website will help in providing economic aid in a “transparent and simple manner,” Gen Pande said.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, in a video message, urged people to contribute to the fund. He is the ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ of the initiative.

