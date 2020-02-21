Rajnath Singh Lays Foundation Stone of New Army HQ Building

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for construction of a new Army headquarter building in Delhi Cantonment on Monday.

Christened 'Thal Sena Bhawan', the complex will be spread over nearly 39 acres.

"We have laid the first stone of the new Sena Bhawan... It will represent the unsung heroes of the armed forces who have sacrificed their lives for the country," he said.

A total of 6014 offices will be constructed which will house offices for 1684 officers both military and civilian, and 4330 sub staff, reported news agency ANI. The complex is expected to generate a minimum 2 lakh hours of skilled and unskilled work, while generating jobs for youth. It is proposed it will be constructed in 5 years.

