Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajnath Singh Lays Foundation Stone of New Army HQ Building

A total of 6014 offices will be constructed which will house offices for 1684 officers both military and civilian, and 4330 sub staff.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 1:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajnath Singh Lays Foundation Stone of New Army HQ Building
Approximately 7.5 lakh square meter of the area will be constructed to house the office complex and parking (Twitter)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for construction of a new Army headquarter building in Delhi Cantonment on Monday.

Christened 'Thal Sena Bhawan', the complex will be spread over nearly 39 acres.

"We have laid the first stone of the new Sena Bhawan... It will represent the unsung heroes of the armed forces who have sacrificed their lives for the country," he said.

A total of 6014 offices will be constructed which will house offices for 1684 officers both military and civilian, and 4330 sub staff, reported news agency ANI. The complex is expected to generate a minimum 2 lakh hours of skilled and unskilled work, while generating jobs for youth. It is proposed it will be constructed in 5 years.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram