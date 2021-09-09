WATCH | IAF Drill on India's New 'Emergency Landing Strip' on Rajasthan Highway; Rajnath, Gadkari on Board

As part of a drill, Indian Air Force’s C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, carrying Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Roadways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, completed an ’emergency field landing’ on a national highway in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Thursday.

According to an official statement, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has developed a 3-km section of Satta-Gandhav stretch of NH-925A, as an emergency landing facility (ELF) for the IAF. In October 2017, fighter jets and transport planes of the IAF had conducted mock landings on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway to show that such highways can be used by the IAF planes for landing in case of an emergency.

#WATCH | In a first, Jaguar aircraft carries out a touch and go landing at the emergency landing field on the national highway in Jalore, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/e2FIPHUUa2— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

The Lucknow-Agra Expressway, which is not a national highway, comes under the Uttar Pradesh government. The emergency landing strip was inaugurated on Thursday, as part of newly developed two-lane paved shoulder of Gagariya-Bakhasar and Satta-Gandhav Section having total length of 196.97 km and costing Rs 765.52 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

“National Highways Authority of India is preparing emergency landing fields at 20 locations and also constructing helipads at many locations. This is a great feat," Rajnath Singh said.

This project will improve connectivity between villages of Barmer and Jalore districts located on the international border, the official statement said, adding that the stretch being located in the western border area will facilitate the vigilance of the Indian Army as well as strengthen the basic infrastructure of the country. The statement further said this is the first time that a national highway will be used for emergency landing by the IAF.

According to the statement, during normal time the ELF will be used for smooth flow of road traffic and during the operations of ELF for the IAF, the service road will be used for smooth flow of road traffic. The ELF was constructed in 19 months. The work for this ELF was commenced in July 2019 and was completed in January 2021.

The work was carried out by GHV India Pvt Ltd under the supervision of IAF and NHAI. The statement noted that development of roadways as key infrastructure has led to construction of high quality highways and expressways that could be utilized as runways along with some modifications and construction of limited additional infrastructure for operation of various types of aircraft during emergency.

