After Initial Exclusion, Rajnath Singh Now Inducted into Key Cabinet Committees

On Wednesday, Singh was also made a member of two new panels set up by the government — the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development, to propel growth and investment.

Updated:June 6, 2019, 10:32 PM IST
After Initial Exclusion, Rajnath Singh Now Inducted into Key Cabinet Committees
File photo. PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during the release of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was made a member of two key cabinet committees including security, will also chair the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and be part of the all-important panel on political affairs headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs takes all important political decisions in the ruling dispensation.

Singh was made a member of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) earlier and he is now a part of six key panels of the government.

On Wednesday, Singh was also made a member of two new panels set up by the government — the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development, to propel growth and investment.

Singh headed the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs in the last government. The panel takes all decisions pertaining to Parliament matters.

Reflecting his indisputable trust in Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi inducted the first-time minister into eight cabinet committees formed on Thursday.

In an official notification, it was announced that under the Transaction of Business Rules, the government has reconstituted eight key cabinet committees. While PM Modi will chair six of these committees, home minister Amit Shah will be a part of all eight and defence minister Rajnath Singh will be in six panels.

Besides Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ram Vilas Paswan, Narendra Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal, Arvind Sawant and Pralhad Joshi are members of the political affairs committee.

