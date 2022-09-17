CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModiBirthday#JacquelineFernandez#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » India » Rajnath Singh on 3-day Visit to Egypt from Sunday
1-MIN READ

Rajnath Singh on 3-day Visit to Egypt from Sunday

PTI

Last Updated: September 17, 2022, 16:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Rajnath Singh will also call on President of Egypt Mr Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. (File photo: PTI)

Rajnath Singh will also call on President of Egypt Mr Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. (File photo: PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit aims to further consolidate defence cooperation and the special friendship between India and Egypt

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a three-day visit to Egypt beginning Sunday to explore new initiatives to bolster bilateral defence ties. The defence ministry said an MoU to provide further impetus to enhance defence cooperation between India and Egypt will also be signed during Singh’s visit.

“Tomorrow, 18th September, I would be in Cairo, on a 3 day visit to Egypt,” Singh tweeted. “Looking forward to holding discussions with my counterpart, General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki to further strengthen defence cooperation between both the countries,” he said.

The ministry said the two sides will review the bilateral defence ties, explore new initiatives to intensify military-to-military engagements and focus on deepening cooperation between the defence industries of the two countries.

“The Raksha Mantri will also call on President of Egypt Mr Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The visit by Singh aims to further consolidate defence cooperation and the special friendship between India and Egypt,” the ministry said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 17, 2022, 16:38 IST
last updated:September 17, 2022, 16:38 IST