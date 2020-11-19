Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar Launch 2 Books on President Kovind's Select Speeches

New Delhi: Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Prakash Javadekar on Thursday unveiled two books on President Ram Nath Kovind's selected speeches, including the one on the country's efforts to fight COVID-19 . Releasing the books, 'The Republican Ethic Volume III' and 'Loktantra Ke Swar', Defence Minister Singh said the speeches of the president "present a picture of vision for new India". He said, "It is an honour for me to release the books comprising his words. Our president is a large-hearted man whose words and deeds are in uniformity. He does what he says, which makes him a man of credibility." "I am sure you will agree with me that many intellectuals worry that there is a crisis of credibility in politics. In the political arena, there have been many people who say something, and then they do something else. Their words and deeds are not in accord," Singh said.

The president has not let a crisis of credibility arise because of the difference between his words and deeds and this has been one of his biggest qualities, he noted. He had made relentless efforts to provide justice to the common people, the Defence minister mentioned.

"Due to his suggestions to improve the judicial system, now a verified copy of the judgments in Hindi and local languages is being made available by the Supreme Court and many high courts," he said. "The president is also the Supreme Commander of India's armies. He has also gone to areas like Siachen to meet Army personnel, which is a symbol of affection and respect for the forces," Singh said. He said that all the voices of our diverse society and culture and our democracy find expression through the speeches of the first citizen of the country.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, in his welcome address, said the books are reference manuals and guides for everyone. Speaking to the audience at the launch event held here, he said, "The president of India has given many inspiring speeches on various topics. All the speeches in this book reflect on the self-confidence on this country. This book comprises speeches on the country's efforts to fight COVID, where India is faring much better than other countries, to bravely defending its borders. The book is a reference manual for all." The event was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Indian Air Force's Vice Chief Air Marshal HS Arora.

The Republican Ethic, Volume 3, is a collection of selected speeches of Kovind during the third year of his presidency. Divided into eight sections, the 57 speeches covered in this volume reflect the thoughts and vision of the president for building a new India that is forward looking, growing and also strongly rooted in its historical and cultural value systems, said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a statement.

"The ideals of justice, equality, fraternity, non-violence, universal brotherhood, inclusive growth and special concern for vulnerable segments of the society are recurrent themes in his speeches. This book contains his vision of a vibrant India of the 21st century, powered by its gifted people and guiding our world towards a safer and greener future. "As the world came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the president had fewer occasions of public speeches. In such troubled times, he has been leading by example. Staying within the precincts of Rashtrapati Bhavan, he has shown how one can contribute in the context of the 'new normal' and live in tune with the nature, in austerity," it said.

This volume includes a special section wherein the president expresses his contemplations on Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi, and the significance of their preachings, especially in the 21st century.

