Rajnath Singh Receives First Rafale Jet in France, Calls it Historic Day for Indian Forces

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took "delivery" of the first of the 36 Rafale fighter jets acquired from Dassault Aviation for the Indian Air Force in the French town of Bordeaux. While the formal handover ceremony has taken place, the first batch of four Rafale jets will fly to their home base in India only by May 2020.

At the handover ceremony, Singh called it a historic day for Indian forces, and a milestone moment for Indo-French bilateral ties as he impressed upon Dassault the need to maintain the delivery timeline. "I am happy that the delivery of Rafale is on schedule. The jet will add to the strength of our forces," he said.

Singh said he believes Rafale will boost India's air dominance exponentially to ensure peace and security in the region. "I am told Rafale is a French word meaning gust of wind. I am sure the aircraft will live up to its name," he said at the ceremony that was also attended by French defense minister Florence Parl.

The minister, who earlier held wide-ranging talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, said his visit was aimed at "expanding the strategic partnership" between India and France.

Singh took a tour of Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation's plant before a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first Rafale combat jet.

The defence minister also performed a traditional Indian Shastra Puja, or weapons' worship which forms part of Dussehra celebrations and this year also marks Air Force Day - IAF's 87th anniversary. Singh is scheduled to fly a sortie in the Rafale jet following the Shastra Puja, which concluded with the traditional breaking of a coconut before the new aircraft.

Members of the top military brass of France as well as senior officials of Dassault Aviation were present at the ceremony.

India had ordered 36 Rafale fighter jets from France in a deal worth Rs 59,000 crore in September 2016. The deal had sparked controversy last year, with the Congress accusing the Modi government of buying the aircraft at nearly three times the price being negotiated when it was the ruling party before BJP came to power in 2014. The government had denied any wrongdoing.

All 36 jets are expected to arrive in India by September 2022, for which the IAF has been reportedly undertaking preparations, including readying required infrastructure and training of pilots.

The Rafale is a twin-jet fighter aircraft able to operate from both an aircraft carrier and a shore base. The manufacturers describe it as a fully versatile aircraft which can carry out all combat aviation missions to achieve air superiority and air defence, close air support, in-depth strikes, reconnaissance, anti-ship strikes and nuclear deterrence.

"In the defence sector, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is our longest standing export customer and has been flying Dassault aircraft since 1953. The acquisition contract for 36 Rafale signed in 2016 and the modernisation of the Mirage 2000 I/TI are a continuation of this historic partnership," Dassault Aviation said in a statement.

The Rafale jets intended for India are expected to come with certain bespoke modifications for the IAF and have been awaited as a crucial enhancement to India's Medium Multi-role Combat Aircraft fleet.

The first Rafale jet will come with tail number RB 001, with RB denoting the initials of Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Bhadauria who played a key role in striking the deal for the jets in his previous role as IAF deputy chief.

