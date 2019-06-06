Rajnath Singh Reviews Defence Acquisition Issues with Top Officials
Rajnath Singh was also briefed about the planning activities of the armed forces, including tri-services agencies such as the Head Quarters Integrated Defence Services and Defence Cyber Agency, Defence Space Agency and Armed Forces Special Forces Division which were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security this year.
Rajnath Singh took charge as Minister of Defence in newly elected PM Modi's cabinet on Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reviewed defence acquisition issues with top officials of the ministry and directed them to seek indigenous solutions to= meet the forces' requirements to the extent possible.
Singh also reviewed defence cooperation activities with friendly foreign countries (FCCs) and the policy matters pertaining to defence diplomacy, including bilateral, multilateral exercises, capacity building, training and material assistance to FFCs.
Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and other top officials of the Ministry of Defence were present at the meeting.
"The Defence Minister also reviewed defence acquisition issues. He was briefed about Defence Procurement Procedures (DPP), budget utilisation, major procurements and challenges therein.
"The present status of procurements and payments were also briefed along with implications of major deals with countries. He directed officials to seek indigenous solutions for meeting the forces' requirements to the extent possible," the defence ministry said.
Singh was also briefed about the planning activities of the armed forces, including tri-services agencies such as the Head Quarters Integrated Defence Services and Defence Cyber Agency, Defence Space Agency and Armed Forces Special Forces Division which were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security this year.
He was briefed about the Defence Planning Committee, set up in 2018.
Singh also reviewed ex-servicemen welfare issues with the officials of the department of Ex Servicemen Welfare.
Separately, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman G Satheesh Reddy briefed Singh about its 'Make in India' initiative.
Reddy presented Singh a model of A-SAT missile.
Also Watch
-
Operation Blue Star 1984: What Happened inside Golden Temple 35 Years Ago
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Over Rs 60,000 Crore Invested Towards BS VI Emission Rule Implementation: Javadekar
- Salman Khan's Bharat is Proof that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
- Ivanka Trump and Jared’s Photo is Reminding Everyone of Creepy Twins From ‘The Shining’
- Shortest Horror Story: Stephen King Creeps Out Twitterati in 215 Characters
- China Has Already Awarded 5G Licenses, While Mobile Operators in India Debate The 5G Spectrum Price
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s