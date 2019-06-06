Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rajnath Singh Reviews Defence Acquisition Issues with Top Officials

Rajnath Singh was also briefed about the planning activities of the armed forces, including tri-services agencies such as the Head Quarters Integrated Defence Services and Defence Cyber Agency, Defence Space Agency and Armed Forces Special Forces Division which were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security this year.

PTI

Updated:June 6, 2019, 8:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajnath Singh Reviews Defence Acquisition Issues with Top Officials
Rajnath Singh took charge as Minister of Defence in newly elected PM Modi's cabinet on Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reviewed defence acquisition issues with top officials of the ministry and directed them to seek indigenous solutions to= meet the forces' requirements to the extent possible.

Singh also reviewed defence cooperation activities with friendly foreign countries (FCCs) and the policy matters pertaining to defence diplomacy, including bilateral, multilateral exercises, capacity building, training and material assistance to FFCs.

Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and other top officials of the Ministry of Defence were present at the meeting.

"The Defence Minister also reviewed defence acquisition issues. He was briefed about Defence Procurement Procedures (DPP), budget utilisation, major procurements and challenges therein.

"The present status of procurements and payments were also briefed along with implications of major deals with countries. He directed officials to seek indigenous solutions for meeting the forces' requirements to the extent possible," the defence ministry said.

Singh was also briefed about the planning activities of the armed forces, including tri-services agencies such as the Head Quarters Integrated Defence Services and Defence Cyber Agency, Defence Space Agency and Armed Forces Special Forces Division which were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security this year.

He was briefed about the Defence Planning Committee, set up in 2018.

Singh also reviewed ex-servicemen welfare issues with the officials of the department of Ex Servicemen Welfare.

Separately, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman G Satheesh Reddy briefed Singh about its 'Make in India' initiative.

Reddy presented Singh a model of A-SAT missile.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram