Rajnath Singh Takes Charge as Defence Minister, Holds Meeting With Service Chiefs

After taking charge, the new defence minister held a meeting with Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and newly appointed Navy chief Karambir Singh.

June 1, 2019
Rajnath Singh Takes Charge as Defence Minister, Holds Meeting With Service Chiefs
New Delhi: Rajnath Singh on Saturday took charge as the defence minister and immediately held a meeting with the top military brass.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and top officials of the ministry accorded a warm welcome to Singh.

After taking charge, the former home minister held a meeting with Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and newly appointed Navy chief Karambir Singh.

The defence secretary and several other senior officials of the ministry were also present at the meetin
