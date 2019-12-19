Rajnath Singh Talks to Yogi Adityanath on Incidents of Violence in UP
Several areas in Uttar Pradesh witnessed violent protests over the contentious amended citizenship law. A man died of firearm injury during a violent protest in Lucknow.
File photo of Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the wake of incidents of violence in the state.
Currently, Singh is in Washington on an official visit.
Several areas in Uttar Pradesh witnessed violent protests over the contentious amended citizenship law. A man died of firearm injury during a violent protest in Lucknow.
"I held telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji in connection with the incidents of violence in Lucknow and some other places of Uttar Pradesh today," he tweeted.
Singh, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, appealed to people to maintain peace.
"These incidents are very sad and unfortunate. I appeal to the public to maintain peace. I am returning to India from Washington today," the defence minister said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Internet Rallies Support for Sana Ganguly After Sourav Dismisses ‘Young’ Daughter’s Views on CAA
- Why an Old Video of Jamia Milia Students Singing Their Anthem is Going Viral Now
- Veteran Telugu Comedian, Actor Ali’s Mother Passes Away Due to Age Related Illness
- FASTags Are Now Mandatory From January 15; Here is What to do if You Need to Buy One
- Airtel Prepaid Long Term Plan Begins at Rs 598: How it Fares Against Vodafone, Jio