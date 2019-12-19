Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajnath Singh Talks to Yogi Adityanath on Incidents of Violence in UP

Several areas in Uttar Pradesh witnessed violent protests over the contentious amended citizenship law. A man died of firearm injury during a violent protest in Lucknow.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 10:16 PM IST
File photo of Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the wake of incidents of violence in the state.

Currently, Singh is in Washington on an official visit.

Several areas in Uttar Pradesh witnessed violent protests over the contentious amended citizenship law. A man died of firearm injury during a violent protest in Lucknow.

"I held telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji in connection with the incidents of violence in Lucknow and some other places of Uttar Pradesh today," he tweeted.

Singh, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, appealed to people to maintain peace.

"These incidents are very sad and unfortunate. I appeal to the public to maintain peace. I am returning to India from Washington today," the defence minister said.

