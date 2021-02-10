Rajnath Singh To Address Both Houses of Parliament Tomorrow on Situation in Eastern Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Thursday morning regarding the "present situation in Eastern Ladakh", his office said on Twitter. The announcement came after the Chinese Defence Ministry said disengagement between the armies has started along the northern and southern shores of Pangong La in Ladakh.

Singh is expected to make a statement at 10.30am in Rajya sabha and at 5.30pm in Lok Sabha.

The central government, referring to the friction along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, "Government will continue discussions with the Chinese side to achieve the objective of disengagement from all friction points and restoration of peace and tranquility in the India-China Border Areas at an early date."