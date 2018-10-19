English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajnath Singh to Celebrate Dussehra With BSF Jawans at Indo-Pak Border
Earlier during the day, he will participate in the 'Shastra Puja' (worshipping of weapons) function of the paramilitary force, the spokesperson said.
Union home minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo)
Loading...
Bikaner: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to celebrate Dussehra with BSF jawans at the Indo-Pak border near here Friday, the spokesperson of the border guarding force said on Thursday.
Earlier during the day, he will participate in the 'Shastra Puja' (worshipping of weapons) function of the paramilitary force, the spokesperson said.
The home minister arrived Nal airport this evening. He also attended a "big feast" with the Border Security Force jawans on Thursday night.
Earlier during the day, he will participate in the 'Shastra Puja' (worshipping of weapons) function of the paramilitary force, the spokesperson said.
The home minister arrived Nal airport this evening. He also attended a "big feast" with the Border Security Force jawans on Thursday night.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan Treats Fans With a New Poster on Dussehra
- In Pics: Style Evolution of Alia Bhatt Over the Years
- Video of Women Doing Garba in Mumbai Local Has Everyone Impressed, Including Piyush Goyal
- Bajrang Punia to Spearhead India's Challenge at Wrestling Worlds
- Spiders, Man: Lake Gets Caught in Kilometer-Large Web; Scary Pics Included
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...