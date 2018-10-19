GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajnath Singh to Celebrate Dussehra With BSF Jawans at Indo-Pak Border

Earlier during the day, he will participate in the 'Shastra Puja' (worshipping of weapons) function of the paramilitary force, the spokesperson said.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2018, 8:08 AM IST
Rajnath Singh to Celebrate Dussehra With BSF Jawans at Indo-Pak Border
Union home minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo)
Bikaner: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to celebrate Dussehra with BSF jawans at the Indo-Pak border near here Friday, the spokesperson of the border guarding force said on Thursday.

The home minister arrived Nal airport this evening. He also attended a "big feast" with the Border Security Force jawans on Thursday night.
