English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajnath Singh to Felicitate Phoolka for Legal Fight in Anti-Sikh Riots Case
Home minister Rajnath Singh will felicitate Phoolka for his long legal battle in anti-Sikh riot cases and also honour Shayara Banu who has been at the forefront of challenging triple talaq in the court.
File photo of Rajnath Singh.
Loading...
New Delhi: Union Home minister Rajnath Singh will felicitate former AAP leader HS Phoolka, who has been representing victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in courts for the last three decades and triple talaq activist Shayara Banu at a function on Sunday.
The function will be held at Union minister Vijay Goel's residence on Ashoka Road.
"Home minister Rajnath Singh will felicitate Phoolka for his long legal battle in anti-Sikh riot cases and also honour Shayara Banu who has been at the forefront of challenging triple talaq in the court," Goel told PTI.
Shayara Banu had approached the Supreme Court seeking a ban on triple talaq becoming the first Muslim woman to challenge a personal law practice, citing her fundamental rights.
The senior lawyer had resigned earlier this month from the Aam Aadmi Party without giving any reason behind the move. He had met Goel to greet him on his birthday on January 4, amid speculations that he may join the BJP.
Commenting on Phoolka's resignation from AAP, Goel had said "He quit AAP recently. (It is) better late than never."
Phoolka has avoided giving any reason for quitting the AAP and expressed his desire to float a non-political outfit in Punjab to fight the drug menace and the perceived politicisation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
He, however, was averse to any alliance between the AAP and the Congress. Reports about a pre-poll tie-up between the two parties is doing the rounds, with none of them denying it officially.
The sources claimed Phoolka was also annoyed over the AAP's stand on the demand to strip former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi of the Bharat Ratna for "justifying" the anti-Sikh riots.
Phoolka had said that the conversion of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement into a political party in 2012 was a wrong step. He has not declared his future political move, although he has announced that he would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
The function will be held at Union minister Vijay Goel's residence on Ashoka Road.
"Home minister Rajnath Singh will felicitate Phoolka for his long legal battle in anti-Sikh riot cases and also honour Shayara Banu who has been at the forefront of challenging triple talaq in the court," Goel told PTI.
Shayara Banu had approached the Supreme Court seeking a ban on triple talaq becoming the first Muslim woman to challenge a personal law practice, citing her fundamental rights.
The senior lawyer had resigned earlier this month from the Aam Aadmi Party without giving any reason behind the move. He had met Goel to greet him on his birthday on January 4, amid speculations that he may join the BJP.
Commenting on Phoolka's resignation from AAP, Goel had said "He quit AAP recently. (It is) better late than never."
Phoolka has avoided giving any reason for quitting the AAP and expressed his desire to float a non-political outfit in Punjab to fight the drug menace and the perceived politicisation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
He, however, was averse to any alliance between the AAP and the Congress. Reports about a pre-poll tie-up between the two parties is doing the rounds, with none of them denying it officially.
The sources claimed Phoolka was also annoyed over the AAP's stand on the demand to strip former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi of the Bharat Ratna for "justifying" the anti-Sikh riots.
Phoolka had said that the conversion of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement into a political party in 2012 was a wrong step. He has not declared his future political move, although he has announced that he would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PBL: Mumbai Rockets to Face Bengaluru Raptors in Final
- Mohamed Salah Penalty Keeps Liverpool's Premier League Dreams Alive
- Arshad Warsi: Jolly LLB 2 Would Have Made Rs 100 Crore Even with Me and Boman Irani
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Participation Criteria, Tournament Format And Prize Money
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results