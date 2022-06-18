Rajnath Singh to Meet Top Defence Brass, Focus on Starting Agnipath Recruitments at the Earliest

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Saturday meet top defence officials to discuss the finer details of the Agnipath scheme and its implementation, sources in the government told News18. The Navy and IAF chiefs, Army vice chief, defence secretary and officials from the Department of Military Affairs are expected to attend the meeting.

Sources in the government said it is unlikely there will be further tweaks to the scheme and added that the priority in the current situation will be to start the recruitment process at the earliest since there is anguish among people over no recruitments in the last two years.

“Issuing advertisements and processes will begin within a week. The focus in the present situation will be to ensure the recruitments begin at the earliest,” a government official told News18.

While announcing the Agnipath scheme earlier this week, the government had said that recruitment rallies will begin in 90 days.

The official quoted above said that to address concerns over lack of recruitment in the last two years, the government granted a one-time waiver in the upper age limit for Agnipath scheme by extending it to 23 years from 21 years, adding that any further tweaks are unlikely. The one-time waiver was announced after violent protests erupted in some parts of the country.

As reported by News18 earlier, recruitments under the scheme will progressively increase to around 59,000 in the next four years.

Soldiers, airmen and sailors will be recruited into the Army, IAF and the Navy under the scheme for a period of four years. Of those to opt to stay on in the services for beyond four years, 25% would be retained.

Under the scheme, the Army is set to induct around 40,000 soldiers, the Navy 3,000 sailors, and the IAF 3,000 airmen in the first year.

An official told News18 that as per current plans, in the second year, the total intake would likely go up to about 46,500, of which the Army’s and the Navy’s numbers would remain the same at nearly 40,000 and 3,000, but the IAF’s figure would go up to about 3,500.

In the third year, there are plans to recruit close to 52,400 youth, of which, the Army’s intake would be approximately 45,000, the Navy’s 3,000, and the IAF’s 4,400.

The Armed Forces plan to induct around 58,800 youth in the fourth year, of which the Army’s intake is likely to be about 50,000, the Navy’s 3,500, and the IAF’s 5,300.

The increased intake will significantly take care of the shortfall of Armed Forces personnel created in the last two years when recruitments remained stalled.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.