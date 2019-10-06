Rajnath Singh to Perform ‘Shastra Pooja’ in Paris Before Delivery of First Rafale Jet

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who will be travelling to France on October 7 on a three-day visit, primarily to receive the first Rafale fighter jet, will perform ‘Shastra Pooja’ (worship of weapons) in Paris.

According to a report on news agency ANI, the defence minister will perform the Pooja on Dussehra (October 8), the Hindu festival celebrating the end of Navratri every year.

Even though the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be receiving the first Rafale fighter jet in France, the aircraft will come to India only in May next year.

“The first four of 36 Rafale jets will come to India by May next year and the aircraft will significantly enhance the IAF's combat prowess,” Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said on Friday.

In his first press conference after taking charge of the top post on September 30, Bhadauria said the acquisition of the Rafale aircraft and the S-400 missile systems will give major boost to IAF's operational capability.

India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore. The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons and missiles.

