Rajnath Singh to Review UP Defence Corridor Project in Lucknow Next Week; CM Adityanath to Also Attend

The Defence Industrial Corridor Project in Uttar Pradesh will be comprehensively reviewed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow on October 8 along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and top officials, News18 has learnt.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on September 14 observed the progress of the ‘Aligarh Node’ of the Defence Corridor during his visit. A defence ministry team will also travel to Lucknow along with Singh next week to assess the progress of the entire project and explore more possibilities of defence manufacturing in UP, two officials confirmed to News18.

ALSO READ: ‘From Protecting Homes to India’s Borders’: In Aligarh, PM Modi Blows Poll Bugle for 2022

The Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government are keen to fast-track this showcase project ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections coming up in five months. The corridor has got a fillip since Brahmos Aerospace has proposed to set up a unit in Lucknow with Rs 300 crore investment to manufacture missiles. A missile manufacturing unit is proposed to be set up at Jhansi node too.

“The defence corridor project has become even more prestigious after Brahmos Aerospace decided to set up a missile manufacturing unit in the Lucknow node. This project has come with much push from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath has fast-tracked allotment of land for it,” an official said.

Over 90% of the land required for the Defence Corridor project in UP, around 1,480 hectares out of 1,639 hectares in all, has been acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government in the five nodes in Aligarh, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow and Kanpur.

EXCLUSIVE | Aligarh Corridor, Probable Brahmos Missiles Unit in Lucknow Part of Big Push for Defence Sector in UP

“More than one-and-a-half dozen defence manufacturing companies with investment worth billions of rupees will create thousands of jobs. New industries are being set up to manufacture small arms, armaments, drones and aerospace-related products, metal components, anti-drone systems etc in the Aligarh Node of the Defence Corridor. This will give a new identity to Aligarh and nearby areas,” the PM had said in Aligarh.

Around Rs 9,000 crore are being invested in the next few years in Aligarh node of the Defence corridor, indicative of the huge investments and employment opportunities, the PM had said.

Progress So Far

Out of 1,480 hectares of land acquired so far for the Defence Corridor in UP, a total of 74 hectares has been allotted to 22 companies in Aligarh, Kanpur and Jhansi. The confirmed investment so far in Aligarh node is Rs 1245 crore. A total of 67, including 11 institutional MoUs, have been signed till date, estimating investments worth nearly Rs 9000 crore. Out of these, 19 MoUs have been realised bringing investment worth more than Rs 1000 crore. An MoU was signed with Bharat Dynamics Ltd this August for setting up defence corridor’s first anchor unit in Jhansi for the manufacturing of propulsion systems.

Brahmos Aerospace, the joint venture of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and NPO Mashinostroeyenia (NPOM) of Russia, has also proposed to set up the modern production facility in Lucknow with an investment of Rs 300 crore. It has assured to start civil construction within three months of getting possession of the land as it is slated to manufacture more than 100 Brahmos missiles in the next three years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here