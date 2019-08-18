Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rajnath Singh Trains Guns on Pakistan Amid Kashmir Row, Says Talks With Neighbour to Now Focus on PoK

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been on the rise ever since the Narendra Modi government decided to repeal Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

News18.com

Updated:August 18, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajnath Singh Trains Guns on Pakistan Amid Kashmir Row, Says Talks With Neighbour to Now Focus on PoK
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Loading...

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said talks with Pakistan would now only be on PoK as he criticised the neighbour for knocking on the doors of the international community and blaming India over the Kashmir issue.

Singh, who was addressing a gathering in Panchkula, said: “A few days ago, the prime minister of Pakistan said India was planning an attack bigger than Balakot. This means that he acknowledges what India did in Balakot.”

Nearly two weeks after 40 CRPF men were killed in Pulwama, IAF fighter jets bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot on February 26. Pakistan retaliated on February 27 by attempting to target Indian military installations.

The minister added, “Article 370 was abrogated in J&K for its development. Our neighbour is knocking on the doors of the international community, saying India made a mistake. Talks with Pakistan will be held only if it stops supporting terror. Also, if talks are held, it will now be on PoK.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been on the rise ever since the Narendra Modi government decided to repeal Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

Criticising the move, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria. It also suspended trade ties and stopped services of the Samjhauta Express.

Pakistan also approached the United Nations Security Council and a closed-door meeting on the Kashmir issue upheld the stand that the contentious issue must be resolved bilaterally. India has maintained that the abrogation of Article 370 is an internal matter.

This is also not the first time Singh has trained guns on Pakistan. Earlier, the minister said India carried out Balakot strikes across the border to destroy terror launch pads before Pulwama-like attack could be planned by Pakistan, which has been continuously keeping a "sinister eye" on Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our neighbouring country is continuously keeping a sinister eye on J&K. It sends terrorists into our territory and disturbs peace in the Valley," he said.

"On February 14, 40 brave jawans of CRPF were martyred in Pulwama in a suicide attack. Our Armed Forces hit back by destroying the terror launch pads with air strikes across the border in Pakistan before it could plan another Pulwama-like attack," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram