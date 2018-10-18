Rajnath Singh Visits Durga Puja Pandal, Ramlila in Delhi

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh took time out of his busy schedule to pay a visit to a popular Durga puja pandal in national capital’s Safdarjung Enclave. He was seen offered prayers to goddess Durga. He was also seen at Delhi’s prominent Lav Kush Ramlila along with other dignitaries. Lav Kush Ramlila is one of the oldest committees in the national capital which has been organising Ram Leela at Red Fort for decades.