1-min read

Rajnath Singh Visits LAC Forward Post, Says Armies of India and China Sensible Enough to Reduce Tensions

During a visit to the forward post of Bum La on the India-China border, Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Army for showing 'great maturity' in all situations.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
Rajnath Singh Visits LAC Forward Post, Says Armies of India and China Sensible Enough to Reduce Tensions
Rajnath Singh gestures before a test flight in a Rafale jet fighter at the Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac, France. (Image: AP)

Bum La: Despite differences in perception between India and China on the boundary issue, the armies of the two countries have been sensible enough to reduce tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday.

He also said that there has been no tension at LAC near Bum La Pass.

During a visit to the forward post of Bum La on the India-China border, Singh congratulated the Indian Army for showing "great maturity" in all situations.

"I have got the opportunity to interact with jawans here. I am very happy to be informed by my jawans that at this India-China border, which is LAC, we are working very sensibly and Chinese PLA (People's Liberation Army) is also operating sensibly. There is no tension here at LAC that is near Bum La Pass," he told reporters.

He also visited the memorial of Paramvir Chakra winner, Subedar Joginder Singh.

"At the time of the war of 1962, he sacrificed his life and showed indomitable courage and valor," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

whatsapp

