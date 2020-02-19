Take the pledge to vote

Rajnath Singh’s Japanese Counterpart Hails Him for Being One of Most Followed Defence Ministers on Twitter

Rajnath Singh currently has a following of over 15 million, while Taro Kono has a following of 1.2 million on Twitter. Singh thanked Kono for the compliment.

Updated:February 19, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono on Wednesday hailed his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh for being one of the most followed defence ministers in the world on Twitter.

Singh currently has a following of over 15 million, while Kono has a following of 1.2 million on Twitter. Singh thanked Kono for the compliment.

India and Japan share close defence ties and last November held their inaugural foreign and defence ministerial dialogue with an aim to give further momentum to their special strategic partnership.

Defence Minister Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had led the Indian delegation, while the Japanese side was headed by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Kono at the dialogue.

