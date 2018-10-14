English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajnath Singh to Celebrate Dussehra Along India-Pak Border, Perform 'Shastra Puja'
The home minister will celebrate the Dussehra festival with the jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted in Rajasthan's Bikaner along the Indo-Pak border on October 19
Union home minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate Dussehra and perform 'shastra puja' in Bikaner along the highly sensitive Indo-Pak border, officials said Sunday.
Perhaps this is for the first time that a senior minister of the central government will conduct 'shastra puja' or worship of weapons along India's border with Pakistan, with whom India fought full scale wars.
The home minister will celebrate the Dussehra festival with the jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted in Rajasthan's Bikaner along the Indo-Pak border on October 19, a home ministry official said.
Singh will also perform the 'shastra puja' at the Border Out Post (BOP) located at the forward areas.
'Shastra puja' is part of the 'Dussehra' festival which is celebrated for the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana.
During the two-day visit, the home minister will arrive in Bikaner on October 18, stay the night at the BOP, before celebrating the festival with the jawans on October 19, the official said.
Singh is expected to review the situation on the border and assess the progress in various infrastructure projects.
He will attend a 'Bada Khana' (feast with the jawans) and address the security personnel, another official said.
The 3,323-km-long Indo-Pak border is considered to be highly sensitive.
Even though the border in Rajasthan is peaceful, the border guarding forces of the two countries often engaged in massive firing in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to loss of human lives and properties.
Last year, the home minister had celebrated Dussehra at Joshimath in Uttarakhand along the Sino-Indian border.
Perhaps this is for the first time that a senior minister of the central government will conduct 'shastra puja' or worship of weapons along India's border with Pakistan, with whom India fought full scale wars.
The home minister will celebrate the Dussehra festival with the jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted in Rajasthan's Bikaner along the Indo-Pak border on October 19, a home ministry official said.
Singh will also perform the 'shastra puja' at the Border Out Post (BOP) located at the forward areas.
'Shastra puja' is part of the 'Dussehra' festival which is celebrated for the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana.
During the two-day visit, the home minister will arrive in Bikaner on October 18, stay the night at the BOP, before celebrating the festival with the jawans on October 19, the official said.
Singh is expected to review the situation on the border and assess the progress in various infrastructure projects.
He will attend a 'Bada Khana' (feast with the jawans) and address the security personnel, another official said.
The 3,323-km-long Indo-Pak border is considered to be highly sensitive.
Even though the border in Rajasthan is peaceful, the border guarding forces of the two countries often engaged in massive firing in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to loss of human lives and properties.
Last year, the home minister had celebrated Dussehra at Joshimath in Uttarakhand along the Sino-Indian border.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Shares Her #MeToo Moment: Memories of the Torment Still Haunt Me
- Kriti Sanon Questions Veracity of Anonymous #MeToo Stories
- WATCH: Visually Impaired Girls Perform Garba on Navaratri On Song Penned By PM Modi
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Surbhi Rana, Dipika Kakkar Battle it Out in 'Sultani Akhada'
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...