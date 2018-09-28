Rajni Kant Misra Appointed BSF Chief, SS Deswal to Head SSB

Senior IPS officers Rajni Kant Misra and S S Deswal were Thursday appointed director general of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) respectively, according to an official order.Misra, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present serving as the SSB chief.He has been tasked to head the BSF for a period up to his superannuation on August 31, 2019 in place of K K Sharma, who retires this month end, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.Deswal, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, will head the SSB in place of Misra. He will hold the post for a period up to his superannuation on August 31, 2021, it said.About two-lakh strong BSF guards India's frontier with Pakistan and Bangladesh.The SSB, which has about 90,000 personnel, guards India's borders with Nepal and Bangladesh.