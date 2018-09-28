English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajni Kant Misra Appointed BSF Chief, SS Deswal to Head SSB
Misra, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present serving as the SSB chief.
File photo of Ravi Kant Misra
New Delhi: Senior IPS officers Rajni Kant Misra and S S Deswal were Thursday appointed director general of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) respectively, according to an official order.
Misra, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present serving as the SSB chief.
He has been tasked to head the BSF for a period up to his superannuation on August 31, 2019 in place of K K Sharma, who retires this month end, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
Deswal, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, will head the SSB in place of Misra. He will hold the post for a period up to his superannuation on August 31, 2021, it said.
About two-lakh strong BSF guards India's frontier with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
The SSB, which has about 90,000 personnel, guards India's borders with Nepal and Bangladesh.
