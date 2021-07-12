Rajnikanth Says No to Politics, Jackie Chan Wants to Join Xi Jinping’s CPC: Off-Reel Aspirations of Icons

It was quite an interesting Monday for millions of fans of Indian megastar Rajnikanth and Hollywood star Jackie Chan across the globe — the reason, however, wasn’t cinematic, but political.

While Rajnikanth firmly shut doors to joining politics by dissolving his quasi-political outfit, Rajini Makkal Mandram, Jackie Chan surprised his legions of fans by expressing interest for the first time to join the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).

Earlier in the day, 70-year-old Rajnikanth put out a release saying he has “no plans of entering politics in future”. He said this after meeting with members of Mandram, which has now been reduced to its earlier status of a fan club.

Rajinikanth had on December 29, 2020, announced he will not take the political plunge and launch a party as declared earlier.

Scores of fans of the superstar had staged protests, demanding the veteran actor take the political plunge. The megastar had then requested his fans not to pressure him to join politics.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest cinema and martial arts icons Jackie drew flak for backing Beijing’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The 67-year-old actor, director and martial artist also expressed his desire to join the CPC at a symposium in Beijing on Thursday in which Chinese film insiders spoke and shared their thoughts regarding the keynote speech delivered by President Xi Jinping at the centenary celebrations of the party on July 1.

Speaking about his interest to join the CPC at the symposium, Chan said, “I can see the greatness of the CPC, and it will deliver what it says, and what it promises in less than 100 years, but only a few decades.”

Since 2013, Chan has been a pro-Communist politician, serving in the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. After the Hong Kong electoral reform in 2021, Chan became an Election Committee’s member and could vote for the Chief Executive. Known for his slapstick acrobatic fighting style, comic timing, and innovative stunts, Chan has performed in more than 150 films, which have made him popular both in the East and the West.

