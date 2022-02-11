Who is Fateh Bahadur, Rajol Singh Allegedly Involved in Unnao Dalit Girl’s Murder Case? All You Need to Know

A woman, who had been missing for the last two months, was found buried in a septic tank located at a vacant plot near the Ashram of late former minister Fateh Bahadur Singh in the Kabba Kheda area in Unnao district on Thursday.

In a complaint to police, the girl’s family had accused Rajol Singh, son of Fateh Bahadur Singh, of kidnapping and murdering her. Here’s all you need to know about the father-son duo.

Who is Fateh Bahadur Singh?

Fateh Bahadur Singh was a forest minister in the Samajwadi Party government of Akhilesh Yadav from 2012 to 17. He was a six-time member of the Legislative Assembly from Campiyarganj and Paniyara assembly constituencies of the Gorakhpur district. He died four years ago.

The discovery, in the middle of the UP elections, has given rivals like the BJP and BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati a reason to attack SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Who is Rajol Singh?

Rajol Singh is the son of late politician Fateh Bahadur Singh. The 22-year-old woman’s family had accused Rajol of kidnapping and murdering her after she went missing on December 8, 2021 from her residence in Kashiram Chowki area. The police had filed a missing person complaint initially.

It has been allegedly Rajol who led to police to the spot where the body was buried. He was arrested later.

About The Murder Case

The post-mortem report of the woman revealed that she was strangulated to death as her neck bone was broken. There are two injury marks on her head too.

“On the basis of the inputs provided by the accused, the police carried out an excavation in the septic tank at the vacant plot near the Ashram and recovered the dead body of the woman," said the police, adding that accused Rajol has been arrested and sent to jail.

Speaking to News18, the woman’s mother said, “For the last two months, we have been urging the police to carry our thorough investigation, but they didn’t do anything. We want the culprits to be hanged."

During questioning, she had alleged that Rajol had kidnapped her daughter about 50 days ago. A Times of India report quoted additional superintendent of police Unnao, Shashi Shekhar Singh as saying that on February 4, the police interrogated Rajol on PCR remand for nearly eight hours, the investigators then came to know about his companion Suraj, a resident of Nava village of Hardoi police station Mubarakpur with whom, he (Rajol) had carried out the killing.

He added, “On the day of the incident, Rajol had called the woman to the Ashram. There, along with his companions, he strangled her to death. Thereafter, they wrapped the body in a blanket and buried it in the septic tank." The ASP was further quoted as saying that many sections including murder will be increased in the case.

The family of the 22-year-old has demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, while the station house officer (SHO) has been suspended for laxity. The members have refused to cremate the body till their demands are met.

