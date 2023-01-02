J&K Rajouri Attack LIVE Updates: Child Killed, 4 Injured as IED Goes Off Near Home of Civilians Shot Dead Yesterday

A day after four people were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, another improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place in the Upper Dangri area on Monday.

One child has been killed and at least four others have been injured in today’s attack. Another child continues to remain critical. The attack took place near the same house of yesterday’s attack victim.

Apart from this, another suspected IED has been planted which is being cleared.

This comes as a cordon-and-search operation was on to nab the terrorists who were behind the attack yesterday.

J&K Gov announces Ex-gratia of Rs 10 Lakh for next of kin of deceased

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the attack and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh along with a government job to the next of kin of those people martyred.

Sinha also said that the seriously injured people will be given Rs 1 lakh and all the injured people will be given the best possible treatment.

“I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families" Sinha added.

Mehbooba Mufti condemns attack, takes jibe at BJP

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the “cowardly" attack while taking the jibe at BJP and called out its “bogus" claims of ending militancy in the Union Territory.

In a tweet, Mufti said, “despite being under BJP rule & its bogus claims of ending militancy, violence continues unabated. Had J&K had its own elected government, the same media would have hauled them over the coals."

In Sunday’s attack, three people were declared brought dead when they were taken to the hospital, one person succumbed to injuries later, taking the toll to four.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said two “armed men” opened fire on civilians at upper Dangri village, about eight kilometres from Rajouri town.

“Firing took place at three houses, separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other,” he said. In an update later, ADGP Mukesh Singh said that a search operation is on, adding that police, CRPF, Army troops have cordoned off the area. “We’ll try to neutralize the two terrorists soon, he said.

According to police sources, attack on the civilians of the minority community was carried out using AK series rifles. It is very likely that terrorist came from the dense forests behind these houses to carry out this act, they added.

