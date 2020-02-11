Rajouri Garden Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Rajouri Garden (राजौरी गार्डन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Rajouri Garden is part of 6. West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The closest contest in the last three Assembly elections in Delhi was in Rajouri Garden in 2008 in which the Congress candidate Daya Nand Chandela defeated the SAD(M) candidate Avtar Singh Hit by a slender margin of 46 votes. Three constituencies in Delhi recorded a turnout which was more than 10% lower than 2015: Delhi Cantt (-13.23%), New Delhi (-12.57%) and Rajouri Garden (-10.56%).

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,80,156 eligible electors, of which 94,269 were male, 85,886 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajouri Garden in 2020 is 911.07.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Rajouri Garden, there are a total of 2232 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,63,042 eligible electors, of which 85,880 were male, 77,109 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,47,899 eligible electors, of which 77,752 were male, 70,095 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,33,482 eligible electors, of which 70,387 were male, 63,053 female.

The number of service voters in Rajouri Garden in 2015 was 47. In 2013, there were 47 and in 2008 there were 42.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Jarnail Singh of AAP won in this seat by defeating Manjinder Singh Sirsa of SAD by a margin of 10,036 votes which was 8.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 46.55% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Manjinder Singh Sirsa of SAD won in this seat defeating A Dhanwati Chandela A of INC by a margin of 11,008 votes which was 10.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 40.93% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, A Daya Nand Chandela A of INC won in this seat defeating Avtar Singh Hit of SADM by a margin of 46 votes which was 0.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.58% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 27. Rajouri Garden Assembly segment of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants. In 2013, 12 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 22 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rajouri Garden are: Amandeep Singh Sudan (INC), A Dhanwati Chandela A (AAP), Ramesh Khanna (BJP), Harchint Singh Arora (BSP), Devender Singh (RJP), Nand Kishore Goel (SWP), Ram Bharosa Gautam (AAPP), Iqbal Singh (Sonu) (IND), Manish Chandila (IND), Sukhpal Singh (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.8%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 72.36%, while it was 68.93% in 2013. In 2008, 62.06% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -10.56%.

Rajouri Garden

RAJOURI GARDEN, WEST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 166 polling stations in 27. Rajouri Garden constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 160. In 2013 there were 152 polling stations and in 2008, there were 150.

Extent:

27. Rajouri Garden constituency comprises of the following areas of West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 21 Ward No. 21 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 22 (Part) EB No. 81 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 23 (Part) EB No. 1-48 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 45 Ward No. 45 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 46 (Part) EB No. 1-23. 4 municipal wards (Rajouri Garden, Tagore Garden, Vishnu Garden, Khyala) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Rajouri Garden is 4.82 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110015, 110027

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Rajouri Garden is: 28°39'41.4"N 77°07'34.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Rajouri Garden results.

