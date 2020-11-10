Rajpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Rajpur (राजपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Buxar district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Buxar. Rajpur is part of 33. Buxar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.14%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,19,872 eligible electors, of which 1,68,560 were male, 1,50,518 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,06,125 eligible electors, of which 1,62,141 were male, 1,43,983 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,54,505 eligible electors, of which 1,36,167 were male, 1,18,338 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajpur in 2015 was 1,024. In 2010, there were 718.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Santosh Kumar Nirala of JDU won in this seat by defeating Bishawnath Ram of BJP by a margin of 32,788 votes which was 18.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 47.96% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Santosh Kumar Nirala of JDU won in this seat defeating Chhedi Lal Ram of LJP by a margin of 15,239 votes which was 11.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 39.76% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 202. Rajpur Assembly segment of Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ashwini Kumar Choubey won the Buxar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Buxar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Rajpur are: Ambika Singh (BSP), Ashok Kumar Singh (BJP), Ram Bachan Ram (NCP), Sudhakar Singh (RJD), Deepak Upadhyay (BSLP), Indresh Bahadur Singh (PP), Md Iliyas Ansari (AZAP), Ram Bachan Singh (IND), Ram Sudhakar Tiwary (IND), Shankar Dayal Anand (IND), Shahil Kumar (IND), Sanjay Kumar Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.67%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.54%, while it was 54.17% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 331 polling stations in 202. Rajpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 306. In 2010 there were 284 polling stations.

Extent:

202. Rajpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Buxar district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Rajpur and Itarhi; Gram Panchayats Ataon, Kanjharua, Mathila, Mugaon, Kasian and Koransarai of Dumraon Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Buxar.

Rajpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Rajpur is 485.17 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Rajpur is: 25°24'54.7"N 83°56'29.0"E.

