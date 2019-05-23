Rajsamand Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Diya Kumari BJP Diya Kumari LEADING

Rajsamand Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Jitendra Kumar Khatik IND -- -- Neeru Ram Kapri IND -- -- Bhanwar Lal Kumawat IND -- -- Bhanwer Lal Mali IPGP -- -- Mishri Kathat APOI -- -- Chandra Prakash Tanwar IND -- -- Rakesh Samdolav NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Diya Kumari Leading INC -- -- Devkinandan (Kaka) BSP -- -- Chenaram

22. Rajsamand is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.61%. The estimated literacy level of Rajsamand is 63.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hari Om Singh Rathore of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,95,705 votes which was 40.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 65.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Gopal Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 45,890 votes which was 7.76% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.77% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.78% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.73% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajsamand was: Hari Om Singh Rathore (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,80,398 men, 8,20,791 women and 5 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Rajsamand is: 25.2679 73.8268Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजसमंद, राजस्थान (Hindi); রাজসমন্দ, রাজস্থান (Bengali); राजसमंद, राजस्थान (Marathi); રાજસમંદ, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); ராஜ்சமந்து, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); రాజ్ సమంద్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ರಾಜ್​ ಸಮಂದ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); രാജ്ഗ്സമന്ദ്, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).