English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Rajsamand Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajsamand (राजसमंद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajsamand (राजसमंद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
22. Rajsamand is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.61%. The estimated literacy level of Rajsamand is 63.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hari Om Singh Rathore of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,95,705 votes which was 40.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 65.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Gopal Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 45,890 votes which was 7.76% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.77% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.78% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.73% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajsamand was: Hari Om Singh Rathore (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,80,398 men, 8,20,791 women and 5 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rajsamand Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Rajsamand is: 25.2679 73.8268
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजसमंद, राजस्थान (Hindi); রাজসমন্দ, রাজস্থান (Bengali); राजसमंद, राजस्थान (Marathi); રાજસમંદ, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); ராஜ்சமந்து, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); రాజ్ సమంద్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ರಾಜ್ ಸಮಂದ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); രാജ്ഗ്സമന്ദ്, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Diya Kumari
BJP
Diya Kumari
LEADING
In 2009, Gopal Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 45,890 votes which was 7.76% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.77% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
Rajsamand Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Jitendra Kumar Khatik
IND
--
--
Neeru Ram Kapri
IND
--
--
Bhanwar Lal Kumawat
IND
--
--
Bhanwer Lal Mali
IPGP
--
--
Mishri Kathat
APOI
--
--
Chandra Prakash Tanwar
IND
--
--
Rakesh Samdolav
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Diya Kumari
INC
--
--
Devkinandan (Kaka)
BSP
--
--
Chenaram
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.78% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.73% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajsamand was: Hari Om Singh Rathore (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,80,398 men, 8,20,791 women and 5 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rajsamand Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Rajsamand is: 25.2679 73.8268
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजसमंद, राजस्थान (Hindi); রাজসমন্দ, রাজস্থান (Bengali); राजसमंद, राजस्थान (Marathi); રાજસમંદ, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); ராஜ்சமந்து, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); రాజ్ సమంద్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ರಾಜ್ ಸಮಂದ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); രാജ്ഗ്സമന്ദ്, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results