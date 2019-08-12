Rajya Sabha Launches Research and Study Scheme to Promote Focused Study on Parliament functioning

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha has launched a ‘Research and Study Scheme’ in a bid to promote research on focused study of the functioning of parliamentary institutions, the impact of legislations and the efficacy of different parliamentary devices.

“The House of Elders has launched ‘Rajya Sabha Research and Study Scheme’ to promote research on and focused study of the functioning of parliamentary institutions, the impact of legislations on socio-economic transformation and efficacy of various parliamentary devices like various committees,” said the Rajya Sabha secretariat in a statement.

The scheme which has been approved by its chairperson M Vekaiah Naidu has three components, Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair with a grant of Rs 22.50 lakh, four Fellowships with a grant of Rs 8.5 lakh each and ten Rajya Sabha Student Engagement Internships with a stipend of Rs 10,000 each per month, it said. This comes to a total expenditure of Rs 58.5 lakh each time they are awarded.

“The duration of Dr Radhakrishnan Chair is two years while that of fellowships is 18 months. Internships will be offered to graduates and post-graduates for two months every year during summer vacation to acquaint the with various aspects of the functioning of Rajya Sabha,” it said adding that the Rajya Sabha has invited applications for the Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair and four Rajya Sabha fellowships till the end of this month.

“The scheme has been formulated after extensive discussions with members of Rajya Sabha, present and former Secretaries General of both houses of Parliament and leading academics and researchers,” it added.

In order to ensure that the research and study reports are submitted on time, the grants will be released based on the progress of the project and the awardees will have to submit reports every six months, it added.

