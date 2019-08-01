Rajya Sabha Passes National Medical Commission Bill Despite Stiff Protest from Medical Fraternity
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in his reply, on the debate on the bill said NEET is already an institutionalised body which is conducting examinations in 13 languages.
File photo of Union Minister Harsh Vardhan.
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the National Medical Commission Bill for replacing the corruption-plagued MCI with a new body, in what was described by the government as one of the biggest reforms for medical education in the country.
The bill that seeks to repeal the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 was passed by a voice vote, amid a walkout by AIADMK. The Lok Sabha on July 29 had passed the National Medical Commission Bill 2019.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in his reply, on the debate on the bill said NEET is already an institutionalised body which is conducting examinations in 13 languages.
"Once the NMC Bill is approved, exit examination will be implemented in the next three years," the Minister said. The Minister said NEET Counselling is completely transparent and thanked senior Congress leader Ghulab Nabi Azad for his valuable suggestions.
The bill also has a provision for making national standards in medical education uniform by proposing that the final year MBBS exam be treated as an entrance test for PG and a screening test for students who graduate in medicine from foreign countries.
This exam, called the National Exit Test (NEXT), would ensure that the proposed National Medical Commission (NMC) moves away from a system of repeated inspections of infrastructure and focuses on outcomes rather than processes, Vardhan said.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahira’s Letter to Actor Who Called Her ‘Too Old to Play Heroine’ is Gold
- Spotify User Growth Continues in 2Q19 to Reach 108 Million Premium Subscribers
- Tata Sky Binge Review: TV Subscription with Hotstar and More, for Rs 249 a Month
- Avengers Endgame Writers Say Thor Killed Thanos Only Because He Let Him
- This Woman’s Melodious Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Will Take You Back in Time