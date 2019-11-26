Take the pledge to vote

Rajya Sabha Passes Transgender Bill After Motion to Refer it to Select Committee Defeated

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, seeks to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders. It has, however, been vehemently opposed by the Transgender community.

Updated:November 26, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill on protection of rights of transgenders after a motion to refer it to a Select Committee of the Upper House was defeated.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on August 5 this year. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, seeks to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders and was moved for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on November 20.

