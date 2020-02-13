Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajya Sabha Security Officer Demoted for 'Offensive' Posts Against PM & Lack of 'Political Neutrality'

The officer had also shared a number of posts that 'indicated his active involvement in political activities'.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajya Sabha Security Officer Demoted for 'Offensive' Posts Against PM & Lack of 'Political Neutrality'
Image for representation

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Secretariat has demoted a security officer for his "offensive, derogatory, demeaning and sarcastic posts" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, saying he violated rules and failed to maintain "political neutrality".

The officer had also shared a number of posts that "indicated his active involvement in political activities".

In an order dated February 12, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said that the Chairman of the house Venkaiah Naidu in pursuance of the rules has "imposed the penalty of reduction to the lower grade of security officer for a period of five years on Urujul Hasan, Deputy Director (Security), who is under suspension" for violation of the rules by failing to maintain "political neutrality".

According to the order, besides demotion, Hasan would not get increments in his salary for five years or regain his current position on the expiry of the punishment period.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat concluded the disciplinary proceedings initialed against Hasan on the charges of sharing several "offensive, derogatory, demeaning and sarcastic posts on social media against the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India and some Union Ministers and Chief Ministers", the order reads.

The Secretariat said Hasan also shared a number of posts "indicating his active involvement or assistance or indulgence in political activities, canvassing in connection with an election to the legislature and failure to maintain political neutrality etc. and thereby violating the rules".

The Rajya Sabha Service Rules 1957 and Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules bar employees from indulging in any activity that is considered "unbecoming of a government servant" besides prohibiting any involvement in political activities.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram