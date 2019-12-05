Rajya Sabha Sets up Informal Group to Study Issues Related to Pornographic Content on Internet
The group, which will be coordinated by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, will prepare its report within one month.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday announced that a 14-member informal group will study issues related to pornographic content on internet and social media platforms.
The group, which will be coordinated by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, will prepare its report within one month, he said.
Naidu constituted the informal group after several members during the zero hour last week expressed concern on how children were being affected by pornographic content on internet and social media platforms
"After studying the matter and discussion with members, I have decided to give one month time to an informal group to look into the issue," Naidu said.
The group will comprise of 14 members from across all parties and will be coordinated by Congress member Jairam Ramesh, he said.
Other members can also share information related to this issue with the group, the chairman said.
Naidu said the group will prepare an "informal report" after discussing about the issues related to pornographic content on internet and social media platforms with civil society groups, compulsory emergency responsive teams and social media companies.
"We will discuss later how to take it forward," he added.
The 14-member informal group includes Tiruchi Siva (DMK) Jaya Bachchan (SP), Amar Patnaik (BJD), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Vandana Chavan (NCP), Roopa Ganguly (BJP), MV Rajeev Gowda (Cong), Kahkashan Parveen (JD-U), Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Vijila Sathyananth (AIADMK) and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (BJP) and Amee Yajnik (Cong).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ramya Krishnan Looks Convincing as Jayalalithaa in Web Series Queen, See Poster
- This 'Marine Cemetery' in Kerala is Dedicated to Aquatic Life Killed By Plastic Pollution
- 'Wanderlust', 'Woke' and 'Travel' Are the Most Commonly Used Words on Tinder India
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Breaks Down After Ugly Fight with Asim Riaz
- Common Ground: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Congress Both Tweeted Images of US Ships on Indian Navy Day