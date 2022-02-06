CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rajya Sabha to Be Adjourned for an Hour on Monday as a Mark of Respect to Lata Mangeshkar

The legendary singer passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning at the age of 92. (File photo: PTI)

Officials said a decision has been taken that the House will be adjourned for an hour after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reads Mangeshkar's obituary when it meets for the day at 10 am on Monday.

The legendary singer passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning at the age of 92. She was admitted to the hospital in January after she was down with Covid-19.

February 06, 2022