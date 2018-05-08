GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajya Sabha TV Recruitment 2018 Begins at rstv.nic.in, Apply Before 21st May 2018

Rajya Sabha TV invites applications to fill various positions on contract basis.

Updated:May 8, 2018, 8:11 PM IST
Rajya Sabha TV Recruitment 2018 Begins at rstv.nic.in, Apply Before 21st May 2018
Eligible and interested candidates are required to submit their applications in the prescribed format on or before 21st May 2018. (File photo)
Rajya Sabha TV Recruitment 2018 notification to fill various positions on contract basis has been released by the Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV), Parliament of India on its official website - rstv.nic.in.

Eligible and interested candidates are required to submit their applications in the prescribed format on or before 21st May 2018 via registered post, speed post, courier or by hand delivery at the address given below:

How to apply for Rajya Sabha TV Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://rstv.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Notices’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Recruitment for various Professional Positions in RSTV’
Step 4 – Download the prescribed application format and fill the duly filled and signed application form along with self-attested photocopies of the testimonials/certificates to:
‘Joint Director (Admn.), Rajya Sabha Television, 3rd Floor, Talkatora Stadium, Annexe Building, New Delhi-110001’
Direct Link - http://rstv.nic.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Recruitment-for-43-Professional-Positions.pdf

Eligibility Criteria and Pay Scale:

The applicant must be an Indian Citizen. The Eligibility Criteria and Pay Scale vary for each post therefore candidates must refer to the official advertisement to know the job requirement for the post they wish to apply for.

Age-Limit:
The applicants must be less than 58 years of age.

Vacancy Details:

1. Executive Editor - 1

2. Executive Producer (Input) – 1

3. Associate Executive Producer (Input) – 1

4. Head of Graphics – 1

5. Senior Anchor – Hindi (News and Current Affairs) – 1

6. Senior Anchor – English (News and Current Affairs) – 2

7. Senior Anchor – English (Economy, Finance & Business) – 1

8. Consultant-Programmes (English) - 1

9. Consultant-Programmes-(Hindi) - 1

10. Consultant-Promos and Fillers - 1

11. Consultant-News (Hindi) - 1

12. Senior Assistant Editor-(English News) - 1

13. Senior Producer – Hindi News - 1

14. Senior Guest Coordinator - 1

15. Chief Researcher - 1

16. Social Media Expert - 1

17. Web Developer - 1

18. Producer (Copy)-(Hindi) - 2

19. Producer (Copy)-(English) - 2

20. Correspondent - 2

21. Copy Editor (New Media) - 2

22. Video Editor - 1

23. Senior Reporter - 1

24. Senior Researcher - 1

25. Technical Executive (Broadcast) – 3

26. Electrician - 1

27. Assistant Producer - 9

28. Reporter - 1

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
