English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajya Sabha TV Recruitment 2018 Begins at rstv.nic.in, Apply Before 21st May 2018
Rajya Sabha TV invites applications to fill various positions on contract basis.
Eligible and interested candidates are required to submit their applications in the prescribed format on or before 21st May 2018. (File photo)
Rajya Sabha TV Recruitment 2018 notification to fill various positions on contract basis has been released by the Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV), Parliament of India on its official website - rstv.nic.in.
Eligible and interested candidates are required to submit their applications in the prescribed format on or before 21st May 2018 via registered post, speed post, courier or by hand delivery at the address given below:
How to apply for Rajya Sabha TV Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://rstv.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Notices’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Recruitment for various Professional Positions in RSTV’
Step 4 – Download the prescribed application format and fill the duly filled and signed application form along with self-attested photocopies of the testimonials/certificates to:
‘Joint Director (Admn.), Rajya Sabha Television, 3rd Floor, Talkatora Stadium, Annexe Building, New Delhi-110001’
Direct Link - http://rstv.nic.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Recruitment-for-43-Professional-Positions.pdf
Eligibility Criteria and Pay Scale:
The applicant must be an Indian Citizen. The Eligibility Criteria and Pay Scale vary for each post therefore candidates must refer to the official advertisement to know the job requirement for the post they wish to apply for.
Age-Limit:
The applicants must be less than 58 years of age.
Vacancy Details:
1. Executive Editor - 1
2. Executive Producer (Input) – 1
3. Associate Executive Producer (Input) – 1
4. Head of Graphics – 1
5. Senior Anchor – Hindi (News and Current Affairs) – 1
6. Senior Anchor – English (News and Current Affairs) – 2
7. Senior Anchor – English (Economy, Finance & Business) – 1
8. Consultant-Programmes (English) - 1
9. Consultant-Programmes-(Hindi) - 1
10. Consultant-Promos and Fillers - 1
11. Consultant-News (Hindi) - 1
12. Senior Assistant Editor-(English News) - 1
13. Senior Producer – Hindi News - 1
14. Senior Guest Coordinator - 1
15. Chief Researcher - 1
16. Social Media Expert - 1
17. Web Developer - 1
18. Producer (Copy)-(Hindi) - 2
19. Producer (Copy)-(English) - 2
20. Correspondent - 2
21. Copy Editor (New Media) - 2
22. Video Editor - 1
23. Senior Reporter - 1
24. Senior Researcher - 1
25. Technical Executive (Broadcast) – 3
26. Electrician - 1
27. Assistant Producer - 9
28. Reporter - 1
Also Watch
Eligible and interested candidates are required to submit their applications in the prescribed format on or before 21st May 2018 via registered post, speed post, courier or by hand delivery at the address given below:
How to apply for Rajya Sabha TV Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://rstv.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Notices’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Recruitment for various Professional Positions in RSTV’
Step 4 – Download the prescribed application format and fill the duly filled and signed application form along with self-attested photocopies of the testimonials/certificates to:
‘Joint Director (Admn.), Rajya Sabha Television, 3rd Floor, Talkatora Stadium, Annexe Building, New Delhi-110001’
Direct Link - http://rstv.nic.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Recruitment-for-43-Professional-Positions.pdf
Eligibility Criteria and Pay Scale:
The applicant must be an Indian Citizen. The Eligibility Criteria and Pay Scale vary for each post therefore candidates must refer to the official advertisement to know the job requirement for the post they wish to apply for.
Age-Limit:
The applicants must be less than 58 years of age.
Vacancy Details:
1. Executive Editor - 1
2. Executive Producer (Input) – 1
3. Associate Executive Producer (Input) – 1
4. Head of Graphics – 1
5. Senior Anchor – Hindi (News and Current Affairs) – 1
6. Senior Anchor – English (News and Current Affairs) – 2
7. Senior Anchor – English (Economy, Finance & Business) – 1
8. Consultant-Programmes (English) - 1
9. Consultant-Programmes-(Hindi) - 1
10. Consultant-Promos and Fillers - 1
11. Consultant-News (Hindi) - 1
12. Senior Assistant Editor-(English News) - 1
13. Senior Producer – Hindi News - 1
14. Senior Guest Coordinator - 1
15. Chief Researcher - 1
16. Social Media Expert - 1
17. Web Developer - 1
18. Producer (Copy)-(Hindi) - 2
19. Producer (Copy)-(English) - 2
20. Correspondent - 2
21. Copy Editor (New Media) - 2
22. Video Editor - 1
23. Senior Reporter - 1
24. Senior Researcher - 1
25. Technical Executive (Broadcast) – 3
26. Electrician - 1
27. Assistant Producer - 9
28. Reporter - 1
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Vs Tata Hexa Spec Comparison - Mileage, Price, Variants and More
- Sonam Kapoor Makes a Beautiful Bride In a Gorgeous Red Lehenga-choli
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding
- Priyanka Chopra Dons Crimson Velvet at Catholic-Inspired Met Gala
- iPhone X Devices With FaceID Issue Will Get Replaced By Apple