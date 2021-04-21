Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Slams Statements by Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s Vaccination Strategy

Former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has hit out at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their constant criticism of the Centre’s strategy in handling the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Rathore, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Jaipur Rural in Rajasthan, while speaking to news agency ANI said, “I urge Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to not make statements such as these during these times. You are blaming the private companies, who are part of this fight [against Covid-19]. Every citizen of this country is part of the fight other than Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and their family and in turn the Congress.”

राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी से अनुरोध है कि ऐसे समय में ऐसी टिप्पणी न दें। आप प्राइवेट कंपनियों को दोषी ठहरा रहे हैं, वे इस लड़ाई में शामिल हैं। देश का हर नागरिक इस लड़ाई में शामिल है सिवाय राहुल गांधी, प्रियंका गांधी, उनका परिवार और उनके चलते कांग्रेस: राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर https://t.co/biIAOolXbY— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 21, 2021

Rathore’s reaction was to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi comparing the Central government’s vaccine strategy to demonetisation. He had earlier also alleged that the vaccine policy is discriminatory and that there is no guarantee for the weaker sections.

These comments from Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in home isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, came after the Centre on Monday had announced that all people above 18 years will be eligible for vaccination from May 1 as part of its “liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination”.

Rathore also slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. “There are less air, beds and medicines in Rajasthan today. The sale of liquor is happening openly but markets are shut. Is this the preparation of the Rajasthan government? [for Covid-19 wave],” he said.

