Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies at 62: PM Modi Remembers His 'Indelible Contribution to Financial World'

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has dominated the Indian business world and his death came as a shock to many across industries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to pay tribute to the Billionaire investor who died at the age of 62 in Mumbai today.

“Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted sharing a picture with the veteran investor.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

According to reports, the 62-year-old was brought to a hospital in Mumbai early this morning, but was declared brought dead by doctors. Jhunjhunwala is said have had a history of kidney related issued in the past.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia also tweeted his condolences paid his tributes.

Sh Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji was not only an astute businessman, but also passionately invested in India’s growth story. He will be remembered for giving India its new airline @AkasaAir after more than a decade. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 14, 2022

Earlier this week, Jhunjhunwala flagged off the first flight of Akasa Air, an aviation company backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube in Mumbai. The company got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

<b>Latest News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>