News18 » India
1-min read

Rakhi Birla (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:February 11, 2020, 8:05 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
-
-
AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
12-Mangolpuri-seat-delhi-assembly-result-live
Live election result status of Rakhi Birla (राखी बिड़ला) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Mangol Puri seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Rakhi Birla has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

Rakhi Birla is a former cabinet minister in the Delhi government who served between December 2013 and February 2014. Born and brought up in Delhi to a family engaging is social causes for four generations, she started her political in 2013 when she joined the AAP. She contested 2013 Assembly election soon after defeating four times MLA Raj Kumar of the Congress. Birla contested the 2014 Lok Sabha Election from North West Delhi and lost to BJP’s Udit Raj. Currently, she serves as the youngest Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Rakhi Birla is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Mangol Puri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: MLA. Rakhi Birla's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 32 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 76,421 which includes Rs. 76,421 in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 0 of which Rs. 0 is self income. Rakhi Birla's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against Her.

Mangolpuri Election Results

  • 2020 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Karam Singh Karma
BSP
--
--
Murari Lal
AAP
--
--
Rakhi Birla
INC
--
--
Rajesh Lilothia
BSNP
--
--
Deepak Kumar
SI
--
--
Virender Ray

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Mangolpuri are: Karam Singh Karma (BJP), Murari Lal (BSP), Rakhi Birla (AAP), Rajesh Lilothia (INC), Deepak Kumar (BSNP), Virender Ray (SI).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Rakhi Birla (AAP) in 2020 Mangol Puri elections

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

