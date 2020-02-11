Rakhi Birla (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rakhi Birla of AAP Leading at 12 PM

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Rakhi Birla is a former cabinet minister in the Delhi government who served between December 2013 and February 2014. Born and brought up in Delhi to a family engaging is social causes for four generations, she started her political in 2013 when she joined the AAP. She contested 2013 Assembly election soon after defeating four times MLA Raj Kumar of the Congress. Birla contested the 2014 Lok Sabha Election from North West Delhi and lost to BJP’s Udit Raj. Currently, she serves as the youngest Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Rakhi Birla is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Mangol Puri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: MLA. Rakhi Birla's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 32 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 76,421 which includes Rs. 76,421 in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 0 of which Rs. 0 is self income. Rakhi Birla's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Mangolpuri are: Karam Singh Karma (BJP), Murari Lal (BSP), Rakhi Birla (AAP), Rajesh Lilothia (INC), Deepak Kumar (BSNP), Virender Ray (SI).

