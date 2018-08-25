GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Raksha Bandhan 2018 on August 26, Know the Different Tales from the Pages of History

Let’s delve in our glorious past to know why this beautiful festival is revered across all religions of the country and what values it holds.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 25, 2018, 4:27 PM IST
Schoolgirls tie "rakhis" onto the wrist of a police officer to celebrate the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, during which a sister ties one or more of the sacred threads onto her brother's wrist to ask him for her protection, in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)
Raksha Bandhan 2018 falls on Sunday, 26 August 2018 and is awaited eagerly by Indians whether in India or abroad. Ours is a land that celebrates the pious bond and unconditional love between a brother and sister, like no other. Let’s delve in our glorious past to know why this beautiful festival is revered across all religions of the country and what values it holds.

Draupadi and Lord Krishna
As per Mahabharat, when Lord Krishna got his Index finger hurt while killing Shishupal with his Sudarshan Chakra at Yudhistra’s Coronation ceremony, it was Draupadi who could not see Krishna bleed and she immediately tore her saari and wrapped it around the Lord’s finger. Lord Krishna was touched by Draupadi’s sisterly gesture. Years later, when Draupadi was embarrassed during Cheer Haran by the Kauravas, she meditated upon Lord Krishna and yelled for help upon which the Lord, although far, helped Draupadi keep her sanctity.

Goddess Lakshmi and King Bali
As per Vishnu purana, due to a promise Lord Vishnu was compelled to stay at Demon King Bali’s palace. To bring back Lord Vishnu to Baikunth, Goddess Lakshmi disguised herself as a Brahmin woman and tied a thread on Bali’s wrist on the Shravan Poornima. King Bali urged her to ask for a gift in return. Goddess Lakshmi revealed who she was and apprised him of her motive. King Bali could not say no and liberated Lord Vishnu from his promise. But, he asked Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi to visit him every year on the same day. The custom is followed thereby till date when sisters visit their natal homes along with their husband to tie Rakhi to their brothers.

Rani Karnawati and Emperor Humayun
In the recent history of India, Rani Karnawati of Mewar had sent a Rakhi to Mughal Emperor Humayun with a letter seeking his help in saving Chittorgarh from the second invasion of Bahadur Shah of Gujarat. Though Humayun could not arrive on time and Rani Karnawati performed Jauhar with other Rajput women, he avenged Rani’s death by capturing Mandu from Bahadur Shah.

The Modern Times
Though our history is full of such references where brothers, whether by birth or bond, didn’t shy from giving up all to protect their sisters, in modern times too, the thread of Rakhi keeps the blaze of love alive amongst siblings. On the other hand, today the modern Indian women ties the Rakhi every year to reminisce the childhood spent at their maternal homes with brothers as their best friends, but she too is a strong pillar that brothers can lean on when time calls.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
