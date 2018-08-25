Raksha Bandhan 2018 Timing: Bhadra Kaal Will Get Over Before Sunrise on 26 August 2018

Raksha Bandhan 2018 Timing or Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi on 26 August 2018 will begin at 5:59 am in the morning and conclude at 5:25 pm in the evening. The full moon or Shravan Poornima has already begun at 3:16 pm on Saturday and will continue till 5:25 pm on 26 August 2018, Sunday. As per astrology, tying Rakhi during the Aprahan Muhurat is considered auspicious and the same will be observed from 1:39 pm to 4:12 pm on Raksha Bandhan 2018.On the other side, tying Rakhi during Bhadra kaal is considered inauspicious, however, Bhadra does not coincide with Rakhi this year. Bhadra kaal will be over before the sunrise on Sunday. Therefore, sisters can be rest assured to perform the Rakhi rituals anytime during the Shubh Muhurat mentioned above, preferably during the Aprahan Muhurat in the afternoon.As per religious experts, the Rakhi Puja Thali must have chandan (sandalwood) and akshat (rice) for tilak, roli (sacred threads of saffron and red color), rakhi, deepak and sweets to offer to brother(s). The rakhi and roli should be tied on the right hand and tilak must be applied in between the brows to activate the Agni chakra, followed by performing Aarti of the brother while rhyming mantra or just praying for his good health and happiness. The siblings must then offer sweets to each other. If the brother is younger then he must take her Aashirwaad with charan sparash. Brothers can then present gifts to their sisters.Most importantly, the family and siblings must pray for their togetherness in good and bad times, and give unconditional support to each other at all times.Happy Rakshabandhan 2018!